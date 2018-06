Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Oil tanker Hacı Telli sailing under Turkish flag was attacked on shores of Libya at Zvara port, 4 people were taken hostage.

Report informs citing the T24, there were 11 people on the deck of the ship. It is noted that 7 of them were released and four were taken hostage.

The information says armed group of 5 people that penetrated ship forcibly abducted 4 people.

Personality of hostages and their nationality not yet known