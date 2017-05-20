Official results of presidential elections in Iran announced

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Iran's incumbent president Hassan Rouhani won the presidential election in Iran.

Report informs citing the Iranian media, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said at electoral headquarters.

He announced the final results of the May 19 elections.

Thus, H. Rouhani has won 23.549 million votes (57% of voters). His main rival - ex-Prosecutor General Ebrahim Raisi - received 15.786 million votes (38.5%).

Total of 41.220 million ballots processed.

To win already in the first round of elections, the candidate needed to collect more than 50% of the vote.