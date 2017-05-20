 Top
    Close photo mode

    Official results of presidential elections in Iran announced

    Hassan Rouhani enlisted the support of 57% of voters

    Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Iran's incumbent president Hassan Rouhani won the presidential election in Iran.

    Report informs citing the Iranian media, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said at electoral headquarters.

    He announced the final results of the May 19 elections.

    Thus, H. Rouhani has won  23.549 million votes (57% of voters). His main rival - ex-Prosecutor General Ebrahim Raisi - received 15.786 million votes (38.5%).

    Total of 41.220 million ballots processed.

    To win already in the first round of elections, the candidate needed to collect more than 50% of the vote. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi