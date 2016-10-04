Official date of Putin's visit to Turkey named

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Turkey on October 10, where he will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and speak at the congress. Report informs referring to the TASS, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"The visit will be on October 10, said Yuri Ushakov – Russian President will deliver speech and meet with his Turkish counterpart."

International Energy Congress will be held in Istanbul on October 9-13.

Earlier, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov reported that meeting of the leaders could take place in early October in Turkey. According to him, the Kremlin does not exclude possibility of Russian leader’s visit to Istanbul.