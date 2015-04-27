 Top
    Nursultan Nazarbayev speaks about interest of Turkey to EurAsEC

    Kazakh leader also believes, rate of tenge hesitates because of situation with ruble

    Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev says, EurAsEC is a necessary project. Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti, he added that, despite the drop in trade, there is an interest to it, particularly by Turkey.

    "They are criticizing that, turnover dropped - of course, it fell, as the dollar reduced too. 40 countries are showing interest in our Union", he said.

    According to him, the leader of Turkey shows an interest to EAEC institution.

    N.Nazarbayev also believes that, rate of tenge hesitates because of situation with ruble.

