Number of suicides in Armenia increases

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ During first six months of 2017 year, 89 cases of suicide were recorded in Armenia.

Report informs citing Armenian media, Hovhannes Khangeldyan, Head of the Crisis Management Centre of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the country, said at the meeting with journalists on July 24.

According to him, number of suicides increased on 5 in comparison with the corresponding period of last year.

"56 suicides were committed in apartments and gardens, 12 in multi-storey buildings and 5 on bridges. There were 3 cases in public places, 2 in open areas and 11 in other places", he said.