Murders and suicides increased by 4-fold in Armenian army

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Compared to last year, number of murders and suicides in Armenian army have increased by 4-fold.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, however, official sources registered 3 murders, 5 suicides in 2015, they admitted that during first 9 months of this year number of murders increased to 12, suicides to 10.

According to the Armenian office of the Helsinki Citizens' Assembly, the 146 deaths were registered in Armenian army in the current year: "77 of them occurred in April 1-5 battles, while 69 is related to accidents, natural disasters, murders, suicides and ceasefire violations".

The office's report declares that 20 deaths occurred in Armenia, 126 in Azerbaijan's occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.