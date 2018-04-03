Number of gross crimes in Armenia soars 22 percent

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ The number of gross crimes in Armenia during January-February 2018 increased by 81 cases or 22 percent as compared to the same period of 2017.

Report informs referring to Haykakan Zhamanak, 36 especially gross crimes were registered in January-February 2018.

It was stated that especially 29 gross crimes were committed during the same period of 2017.

The number of crimes committed in Armenia in January-February 2018 has increased by 9.5 percent as compared to reporting period of 2017.