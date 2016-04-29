Number of Armenian population continues to decrease - OFFICIAL STATISTICS

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Population of Armenia decreased by 12.3 thousand people in comparison with April 2015.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, National Statistical Service of Armenia says.

Resident population of Armenia as of April 1, 2016 estimated at 2 994.4 thousand people

At the same time from the beginning of the year the population of Armenia decreased by 4,2 thousand people, which was due to the excess of the negative migration balance, which is 5.7 thousand people, compared with the natural growth of the population - 1.5 thousand people.

It should be noted that on January 1, 2016 the population of Armenia for the first time since the 70's was less than 3 mln people.

According to the National Statistical Service, the number of children born in Armenia in January-March 2016 decreased by 2.4% compared to the same period of 2015, amounting to 9171.