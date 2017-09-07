Nihat Zeybekci: U.S. must prove guilt of former Turkish Minister

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ The guilt of former Economy Minister of Turkey Zafer Çağlayan of violating the sanctions against the Iranian regime must be proven.

Report informs citing the TASS, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci told reporters.

“Mr. Zafer has not done anything against Turkey’s interests, and this is the most important thing for us. There are claims that he has violated the sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States. However, the country filing a lawsuit against the former Turkish Minister must first prove the guilt,” he stressed.

Notably, the U.S. Department of Justice has accused former Economy Minister and former chief of the Turkish Bank-1 Zafer Çağlayan “in the conspiracy to use the U.S. financial system with the aim to realize operations worth millions of dollars in favor of the Iranian government and other Iranian structures which is banned by the U.S. sanctions”.