Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ New US Ambassador to Georgia arrives in Tbilisi. Report informs referring to the Georgian media, the new US Ambassador Ian Kelly said he intends to support Georgia in its efforts to Euro-Atlantic integration and will serve the development of relations between Georgia and US.

"The main priority - is to support Georgia, deepening bilateral relations between Georgia and the United States.And, of course, priority is to support Georgia's integration into Euro-Atlantic institutions.I can assure you that I will be one of the most solid supporters of Georgia, its aspirations and deepening of relations between Georgia and the United States, "- said Kelly.

The ambassador arrived in Georgia with his wife Francesca.According to the diplomat, the first time he visited Georgia 39 years ago and knows only one word - "gamardzhoba" ("hello" in Georgian).

From 2009 to 2010. Ian Kelly was representative of the US State Department, from 2010 to 2013 he served as US representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

He speaks Russian, Italian, Serbo-Croatian and Turkish.