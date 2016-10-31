New Georgian parliament will sit until November 19

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ The first meeting of the new Georgian parliament will be held until November 19.

Report informs referring to the Georgian media, according to the Constitution of Georgia, the first session of the newly elected Parliament shall be held within 20 days from the date of the election and the date of the first meeting appointed by the President of the country.

Notably, the first round of parliamentary elections in Georgia was held on October 8, the second on October 30. According to the legislation, after the recognition of the authority of the newly elected parliament, government resigns, president presents list of members of the new Cabinet to parliament for approval.

According to preliminary data, the ruling party "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia", won 115 seats (out of 150) in the Parliament of Georgia and had the opportunity to change the country's constitution. The others were "United National Movement" and the "Alliance of Patriots of Georgia".