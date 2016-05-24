 Top
    New Deputy Defense Minister of Russia appointed

    Timur Ivanov became the tenth Deputy Minister of defense of Russia

    Baku. 24 may. REPORT.AZ/ General Director of “Oboronstroy” Timur Ivanov became the tenth Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia, Report informs citing the official website of the institution.

    Post of the tenth Deputy defense Minister became vacant after the appointment of Alex Dyumin acting Governor of the Tula region.

    The main criteria on selection of a new Deputy Minister was a deep involvement of the candidate in the process of construction of objects of the Military Department.

