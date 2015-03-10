New Chairperson elected to the Assembly of Experts of Iran

Baku.10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi elected the Chairman of the Assembly of Experts of Iran, Report informs citing Russian TASS agency.

Chairperson post of the Assembly of Experts became vacant after the death of Ayatollah Mohammad Reza Mahdavi-Kyani, in October 2014.

The Assembly of Experts is one of the main Iranian government and consists of 86 experts in Sharia scholars, elected for eight years by direct vote of citizens. The Assembly of Experts elects the head of state - the Head of lifelong and the spiritual leader of Iran.