Netherlands formally stops relations with Turkey

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Dutch Foreign Ministry said it had formally withdrawn its ambassador to Turkey.

Report informs referring to the Haberler, the ministry stated on Monday.

The Netherlands will also not accept the appointment of a new Turkish ambassador to the Netherlands. In a statement, the ministry said it has "paused" talks with Ankarra on resolving the matter.

Relations between Turkey and the Netherlands soured prior to the Dutch general elections on March 14. Looking to attract votes from nationalists, the previous Dutch government exerted a number of undemocratic actions against Turkish politicians. It declined a landing permit to a plane carrying Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, who was scheduled to speak at a meeting in Rotterdam. The authorities also barred Family Minister, Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya from entering the Turkish Consulate in Rotterdam. She was forced to remain inside her vehicle for hours before being deported to Germany.

The diplomatic relations betweeen the two countries marked 406 years.