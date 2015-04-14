Negotiations on Iranian nuclear program to resume on April 21

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Negotiations on Iran's nuclear program will resume on April 21.

Report informs citing the Russian TASS Agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Mahammad Javad Zarif said today.

According to the agreements reached in Lausanne in early April, two-thirds of Iran's uranium enrichment will be suspended for 10 years. In addition, Iran is obliged to supply all of its uranium enrichment program under international control for 25 years. P5+1 and Iran intend to finalize the agreement on its nuclear program by June 30.

At the same time the EU sanctions against Iran will stop in case of implementing the agreements reached.