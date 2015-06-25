Navy ships of Kazakhstan released in the Caspian Sea

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Navy ships of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan pass along the territorial waters of Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan on the Caspian Sea.

Report informs citing the mass media of Kazakhstan, press service of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan declared.

"Releasing of missile and artillery ships named Kazakhstan, Oral and Saryarka were scheduled for June 25 to July 2 this year", was stated in the Ministry of Defense.

During the campaign in the territorial waters of the Republic of Kazakhstan, crew will shoot from small arms fire from a ship at a floating target.