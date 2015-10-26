NATO Special Representative to visit Georgia

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Special Representative of NATO Secretary General in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, James Appathurai will visit Georgia tomorrow in the ongoing NATO Week in the country, Report informs vreferring to the Georgian media.

J.Appathurai will participate in the III Security Forum of the Southern Caucasus, and the conference of defense and security of Georgia.

After the conference, J.Appathurai will meet with Defense Minister, Tinatin Khidasheli.

James Appathurai will visit Shida Kartli region, where will be opened a new regional office of NATO and the EU in Gori. Later Georgian Defence Minister will meet the special representative of NATO Secretary General at the National Academy of Defense named after David Agmashenebeli.

Appathurai will also meet with the President, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.