Names of two provinces in Turkey change

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Names of two provinces in Turkey, which cease to be an administrative and territorial units are changing.

Report informs referring to Hürriyet, a bill in this regard submitted to the parliament.

According to the document, Hakkari and Şırnak will no longer be provincesç but Cizre and Yüksekova to become provinces.

Hakkari will be called Çölemerik and Şırnak as Nuh.

Notably, Hakkari previously called Çölemerik (from the Kurdish word Çolemergden), and the ancient name of Şırnak was Shehr-e-Nuh, that is, the city of Nuh (Noah).