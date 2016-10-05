Most corrupted spheres in Russia named

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ The head of the Russian Presidential Administration Anton Vaino chaired a meeting of the Presidium of the Council for Anti-Corruption.

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev called the most corrupt spheres in Russia, Report informs Kremlin press service said.

According to V. Kolokoltsev, "procurement of goods and services for state and municipal needs, the construction (including housing) are most vulnerable to criminal attacks, as well as maintenance of roads, health, education, science and culture."

At the meeting, Interior Minister spoke about the work of internal affairs agencies to combat the misuse of funds and embezzlement of budget. In addition, participants discussed ways to improve the system of corruption prevention.