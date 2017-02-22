Moscow hosts Russian and Armenian foreign ministers

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian met in Moscow.

Report informs citing the Russian media, during the meeting a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, regional and international agenda were discussed.

Before the meeting, they have attended the opening of exhibition devoted to the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Armenia.

During the opening of exhibition, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that he accepted invitation of Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian to visit Yerevan.

"Date of the visit will be studied separately," Lavrov added.