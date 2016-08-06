 Top
    Close photo mode

    Moscow declares “orange” level of danger because of heat

    More than 1.4 thousand rescuers will be on duty in Moscow

    Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ In Moscow on 6 August “orange”, the penultimate level of danger declared because of the heat,  Report informs citing the Russian media.

    Air temperature in Moscow, according to weather forecasts on Sunday may warm up to 31-33 C. At the moment, the air temperature in the capital has exceeded 28 C.

    As previously Ministry of Emergency Situations reported, at the weekend there will be more than 1.4 thousand rescuers on duty in Moscow.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi