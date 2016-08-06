Moscow declares “orange” level of danger because of heat

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ In Moscow on 6 August “orange”, the penultimate level of danger declared because of the heat, Report informs citing the Russian media.

Air temperature in Moscow, according to weather forecasts on Sunday may warm up to 31-33 C. At the moment, the air temperature in the capital has exceeded 28 C.

As previously Ministry of Emergency Situations reported, at the weekend there will be more than 1.4 thousand rescuers on duty in Moscow.