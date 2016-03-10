​Money transfers from Russia to CIS countries reduced twice in 2015

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Money transfers from Russia to CIS countries have decreased twice.

Report informs citing the Russian media, it was stated by the analytical center of Contact payment system.

"This is the data of the Central Bank: In 2015 the number of money transfers from Russia decreased by 44% compared to 2014. The most noticeable drop in the number of transfers was recorded in the CIS countries amounting to more than 45% and remittances in non-CIS countries fell by 28%", said the center.

According to the Central Bank, most of the remittances from Russia were sent to Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Abkhazia, Belarus and China. According to them, the average transfer amount has reduced by 14%.