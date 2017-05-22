Mogherini: EU committed to policy of non-recognition of regimes in occupied territories

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The European Union is committed to a policy of non-recognition of regimes established in occupied territories".

Report informs citing the Georgian government's press service, Federica Mogherini, European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said at a meeting with Georgian PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili in Jordan.

During the meeting, F. Mogherini once again confirmed unwavering support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The sides also discussed cooperation between Georgia and the EU, as well the EU Eastern Partnership program's Brussels summit in November.