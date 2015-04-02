 Top
    Close photo mode

    Mirzoyan street renamed in the capital of Kazakhstan

    Corresponding decision was taken by Akimat (Executive Power) of Astana city

    Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Levon Mirzoyan street renamed in the capital of Kazakhstan. Report informs citing the 'newskaz' web-site, the decision was taken by the Akimat (City Executive Power) of Astana city and the decision of Masliahat (Consulting Union). Street renamed to Kanysh Satpayev.

    These changes were registered in the Department of Justice of Astana on March 31, 2015 and will enter into force after 10 calendar days after its first official publication.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi