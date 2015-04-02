Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Levon Mirzoyan street renamed in the capital of Kazakhstan. Report informs citing the 'newskaz' web-site, the decision was taken by the Akimat (City Executive Power) of Astana city and the decision of Masliahat (Consulting Union). Street renamed to Kanysh Satpayev.

These changes were registered in the Department of Justice of Astana on March 31, 2015 and will enter into force after 10 calendar days after its first official publication.