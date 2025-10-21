Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 09:02
    Mirzoyan: Baku-Yerevan peace opens new economic opportunities in region

    The establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan creates new opportunities for the development of transport communications and economic ties in the region, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told journalists ahead of the ministerial meeting on Cross-Regional Security and Connectivity in Luxembourg, Report informs.

    "Today, I join my colleagues in the EU, the Black Sea region, and Central Asia to discuss how to strengthen resilience, security, and connectivity through interregional cooperation," the minister said.

    According to Mirzoyan, the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the upcoming opening of communications, and the creation of transport infrastructure promise new prospects for the region's development.

    "Our region can play a key role in connecting Europe and Central Asia. I look forward to today's discussions," he added.

    The meeting is being held in an expanded format with the participation of representatives of the European Commission, EU member states, as well as Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Türkiye, Ukraine, and the countries of Central Asia. The main focus is on security issues in the Black Sea region and the development of transport and energy interconnectivity between Europe and Asia.

    Mirzoyan: Bakı ilə İrəvan arasında sülh regionda yeni iqtisadi imkanlar açır
    Мирзоян: Мир между Баку и Ереваном открывает новые экономические возможности в регионе

