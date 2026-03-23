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    Mirzoyan: Armenia, Pakistan preparing to mutually open embassies

    Region
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 13:21
    Mirzoyan: Armenia, Pakistan preparing to mutually open embassies

    Armenia and Pakistan are in the process of reciprocally opening non-resident embassies, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

    Mirzoyan recalled that last year Armenia established diplomatic relations with three countries: Lesotho, the Solomon Islands, and Pakistan.

    "In the case of Pakistan, in particular, you know, there was a specific problem for many years; it was a knot that was also connected to Armenian-Azerbaijani and Armenian-Turkish relations. Last year, we managed to reach a mutual understanding, and the Pakistani side also responded to this with great enthusiasm. We established diplomatic relations and will accredit ambassadors, non-resident at this stage, but we are in the process," Mirzoyan said.

    Ararat Mirzoyan Armenian-Pakistani relations
    Mirzoyan: Ermənistan və Pakistan qarşılıqlı olaraq səfirliklər açmağa hazırlaşır
    Мирзоян: Армения и Пакистан готовятся к взаимному открытию посольств

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