Mirzoyan: Armenia, Pakistan preparing to mutually open embassies

Armenia and Pakistan are in the process of reciprocally opening non-resident embassies, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

Mirzoyan recalled that last year Armenia established diplomatic relations with three countries: Lesotho, the Solomon Islands, and Pakistan.

"In the case of Pakistan, in particular, you know, there was a specific problem for many years; it was a knot that was also connected to Armenian-Azerbaijani and Armenian-Turkish relations. Last year, we managed to reach a mutual understanding, and the Pakistani side also responded to this with great enthusiasm. We established diplomatic relations and will accredit ambassadors, non-resident at this stage, but we are in the process," Mirzoyan said.