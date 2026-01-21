Minister: Import of diesel fuel from Azerbaijan has had positive impact on Armenia's economy
Region
- 21 January, 2026
- 14:27
Armenia has noted a positive effect on the country's economy from supplies of diesel fuel from Azerbaijan.
"The import of diesel fuel from Azerbaijan, as well as the possible import of liquefied gas, is already having a positive impact on Armenia's economic environment," Armenia's Minister of Finance Vahe Hovhannisyan said, Report informs via Armenian media.
The first batch of Azerbaijani petroleum products was delivered to Armenia in December 2025. It included 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline.
The volume of the second batch of petroleum products amounted to 2,698 tons. The third batch of 979 tons of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia was shipped on January 11.
