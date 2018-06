© DHA

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Eight people were killed and two injured as a result of collision of truck with a minibus in Turkey.

Report informs referring to the Ahaber.

The accident occurred today on the 70th kilometer of the Van-Baskale highway, in the Gulpinar district of Van province, Turkey.

Many ambulances and rescuers arrived on the scene.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.