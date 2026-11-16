Minibus carrying passengers plunges into sea in Türkiye after driver suffers heart attack

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A minibus carrying passengers plunged into the sea in the Ayvalık district of Balıkesir Province, Türkiye, after the driver suffered a heart attack while behind the wheel.

According to Yeni Şafak, cited by Report, the driver and 10 passengers, including an infant, were pulled from the minibus and taken to hospital.

Despite doctors' efforts, the driver died.