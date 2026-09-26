Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
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    Milli Majlis: Campaign against Azerbaijan in Türkiye aimed at harming bilateral relations

    Region
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 13:51
    Milli Majlis: Campaign against Azerbaijan in Türkiye aimed at harming bilateral relations

    The Milli Majlis Temporary Commission on Combating Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats has examined an information campaign reportedly being conducted against Azerbaijan through social media platforms in Türkiye in recent days.

    According to Report, the commission said in a statement that monitoring had established that the campaign is directed against Azerbaijani-Turkish relations of friendship, brotherhood and alliance, and is aimed at misleading public opinion, creating distrust among citizens toward the state and government institutions, and fueling polarization in society.

    According to the statement, the campaign is being carried out in a coordinated manner through targeted advertising, as well as real and fake social media accounts.

    The commission said information about those involved in the campaign would be submitted to relevant Azerbaijani government agencies.

    It was also noted that under Turkish law, such activities entail legal liability.

    The commission called on citizens of Azerbaijan and Türkiye not to believe false information and to remain vigilant on the matter.

    Milli Majlis Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations
    Milli Məclisin komissiyası: Türkiyədə Azərbaycana qarşı kampaniya münasibətləri hədəf almaq məqsədi daşıyır
    ММ: Кампания против Азербайджана в Турции преследует цель нанести урон двусторонним отношениям
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