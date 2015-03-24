​Military trainings of Russian artillery ships and boats held in the Caspian Sea

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military trainings of Russian artillery ships and boats started in Caspian Sea, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"Ther crews of 10 surface ships and boats from the flotilla of ships of the Red Brigade of the Caspian Flotilla started to train. There are small artillery ships "Volgodonsk" and "Makhachkala", basic trawler "Mohammed Hajiyev", raid trawlers and small gunboats project 1204 "Shmel" among them." - was stated in the report of Southern military county.