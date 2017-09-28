Military exercises held in Caspian Sea

© РИА Новости / Григорий Сысоев

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Marines of the Caspian Flotilla conducted sea landing exercises from boats in Dagestan. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, head of the press service of Southern Military District of Russia Colonel Vadim Astafiev said.

According to Astafiev, about 200 servicemen, 20 units of combat and special equipment, as well as three high-speed landing boats of the "Serna" type from the fleet surface ships brigade participated in the exercise.

He noted that at the initial stage the infantrymen had worked on loading and unloading combat vehicles for landing boats, carried out training to deploy combat vehicles.

Astafiev added that the crews of the landing craft in the course of the exercises carried out various elements of sea maneuvering at threat of use of the weapon by conditional enemy.