Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Mikheil Saakashvili, Governor of the Ukrainian region of Odessa, has resigned.

Report informs citing the TASS, he announced resigning on November 7.

"I resigned to start a new phase of struggle", he stressed in the statement on resignation.

Notably, former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili was appointed governor of Odessa region on May 30, 2015.