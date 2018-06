Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ 30 000 people have emigrated from Armenia since 2002.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, head of the State Migration Service of Armenia Gagik Yeganyan told reporters.

According to him, 25,000-26,000 people were annually leaving the country in 2002-2007. The figure rose to 28,000-29,000 in 2007-2015.

"We cannot discard socio-economic and political reasons for emigration", Yeganyan said.