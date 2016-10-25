Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: In case of threats by Iraq against Turkey, we will launch a land operation

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ "In case of threat from Iraq against Turkey, we will use all the rights, including land operations."

Report informs citing the Anadolu, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said, evaluating the operations related to Mosul.

"In the case of threats to us from the Iraqi region of Sinjar, etc., we will suppress any attempts, using our power and our own rights emanating from international rights", said the Minister.

Yesterday Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stressed that Iraq's security is important for them to the same extent as security of Turkey. "PKK terrorists penetrate to our country from various parts of the world and commit attacks.

They are now trying to create second Kandil (the eponymous camp of the terrorist PKK in Iraq - Report) in the Iraqi region of Sinjar. We will not allow it".