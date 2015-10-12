Merkel to visit Turkey on October 18

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Turkey next Sunday for talks on security issues, refugees and the conflict in Syria, Report informs referring to Turkish media, her spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

The visit was announced two days after a twin suicide bombing in the Turkish capital Ankara killed at least 97 people.

Merkel is looking to Turkey for help in stemming the flow of refugees to Europe from the Middle East.