    Iran's First Vice-President to visit Armenia

    Meetings with the President, Prime minister and Speaker of the Armenian parliament planned during the visit

    Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ The First Vice President of Iran Eskhak Jahangiri arrives with a two-day visit to Armenia on October 14.

    Report informs citing the Iranian media, during the visit includes meetings with the President, Prime minister and Speaker of the Armenian parliament are planned.

    Mr. Eskhak Jahangiri will also attend the meeting of the joint Iranian-Armenian commission for trade and deliver a speech to businessmen of the two countries.

