 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish Supreme Military Council to hold a meeting

    Discussion of issues regarding country's security, condition of Syrian Turkmens will be on the agenda of the meeting

    Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Armed Forces Supreme Military Council will hold a meeting today.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

    According to information, two civilians - PM Ahmet Davutoğlu and Defense Minister Ismet Yilmaz will attend the meeting.

    Discussion of issues regarding country's security, crisis arising after shot down of Russian plane violating Turkish airspace, military operations of Bashar al-Assad and his allies in the region belonging to Syrian Turkmens, fight against PKK, ISIS terrorist groups will be held.

    After meeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will give supper to Council members at 19:30, Turkish time (21.30, Baku time)

    Supreme Military Council is usually held once a year, in December or November. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi