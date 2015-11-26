Turkish Supreme Military Council to hold a meeting

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Armed Forces Supreme Military Council will hold a meeting today.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

According to information, two civilians - PM Ahmet Davutoğlu and Defense Minister Ismet Yilmaz will attend the meeting.

Discussion of issues regarding country's security, crisis arising after shot down of Russian plane violating Turkish airspace, military operations of Bashar al-Assad and his allies in the region belonging to Syrian Turkmens, fight against PKK, ISIS terrorist groups will be held.

After meeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will give supper to Council members at 19:30, Turkish time (21.30, Baku time)

Supreme Military Council is usually held once a year, in December or November.