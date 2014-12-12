Next meeting of E3/EU+3 and Iran to be held in Geneva

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Negotiations of the E3/EU+3 and Iran at the level of Political Directors will take place on 17 December 2014 in Geneva, Report informs referring to the press service of European External Action Service.

As announced after the last meeting of E3/EU+3 in Vienna on November 24,Political Directors of E3/EU+3 and Iran will meet again on December 17 in Genevafor a one-day meeting to continue diplomatic efforts towards reaching a long-term comprehensive solution, noted in a statement.