Media: Turkish forces enter outskirts of Syria's Manbij

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish military forces have entered the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of Manbij as part of a deal agreed with the United States, Report informs, Turkish broadcaster NTV said on Monday, citing local sources.

Earlier this month Ankara and Washington endorsed a roadmap for the withdrawal of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia from Manbij, including the deployment of Turkish and U.S. forces into the region to secure the area.