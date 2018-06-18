 Top
    Media: Turkish forces enter outskirts of Syria's Manbij

    Earlier this month Ankara and Washington endorsed a roadmap for the withdrawal of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia from Manbi

    Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish military forces have entered the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of Manbij as part of a deal agreed with the United States, Report informs, Turkish broadcaster NTV said on Monday, citing local sources.

    Earlier this month Ankara and Washington endorsed a roadmap for the withdrawal of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia from Manbij, including the deployment of Turkish and U.S. forces into the region to secure the area.

