Media: Turkey may open its borders with Armenia

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'Turkey may open its borders with Armenia'.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, columnist of Hürriyet daily Fatih Çekirge stated in his article.

According to him, main purpose of Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's visit to Azerbaijan on July 14-15 was a discussion of this issue.

'In short, Turkish FM intended to get opinion of Azerbaijani side on starting discussions with Armenia again, improvement of relations between the two countries to some extent and may be opening of the borders. The coup attempt on July 15 threw Turkish intention to normalize relations with Armenia into the background of foreign policy plans', he writes.