Media: Saudi Arabia has detained four Iranian boats in the Persian Gulf

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ Marine patrol in Saudi Arabia has detained four fishing boats from Iran, who was in the border with the Kingdom of waters,

Report informs citing Ria Novosti, this information was spread by Tasnim Agency referring to the Iranian military.

The commander of the naval guards in Bushehr Amin Khosravi said that about the further destiny of the detainees is unknown.

He noted that some fishermen of the province of Bushehr, going to the Persian Gulf, accidentally enter the waters of other States, after which they are detained.

Saudi Arabia has not commented on the incident yet.