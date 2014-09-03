Media: Georgia will receive the new status at NATO summit

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia will become one of five countries which will receive the new status in the relations with alliance at NATO summit in Wales on September 4-5, Report informs citing the Swedish newspaper "Svenska Dagbladet".

Georgia, Finland, Australia, Jordan and Sweden will receive "the gold card" and be considered as a "partner number one" that means the highest state without the actual membership in NATO or "the increased opportunities to cooperation", the edition explained.

According to the information of the newspaper received in NATO HQ, the new status will open a door to activization of communications with these five countries in such areas, as collecting a military information, participation in planning of doctrines, etc.