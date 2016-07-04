Media: Corruption, money laundering, bullying and violence - current state of Armenian army

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Corruption, theft and money laundering, bullying and violence, murder and rebellion - all the current state of the Armenian army." Report informs, the Armenian mass media writes.

The media informs that the dissatisfaction with the current situation in the Armenian army were expressed also by users of social networks: "So far incompetent amateurs in the leadership, it will never end ... because the fish rots from the head down..."; "And how long will it last ?????”; It's a lawlessness in the army."; "...Really this shame will never end?", the Armenian media quotes from the social networks, noting that the recent escalation of violence on the contact line in zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict only serves to military officials in Armenia, allowing to hide the real situation in the army.

"After the April events, on the frontline has reigned a calm. But in a short time, there were a lot of negative, dangerous and shameful cases in our army. More than five corruption scandals (in the higher echelons of the Armenian Ministry of Defense), more than three of the facts of theft and one case of murder at robbery (for example, in one of the units of Ijevan soldier Hovhannes Petrosyan was killed while trying to prevent the theft of fuel), have been revealed facts of sale of food products intended only for the Armenian Armed Forces both domestically and abroad, the parents of servicemen themselves buy military uniform for the soldiers, widely reported cases of hazing both among soldiers and sergeants, and between soldiers and officers (for example, on May 16, six conscripts beat his company commander), revealed the facts of conscripts rape in the army ", Armenian media reports.

According to their estimations, the losses of the Armenian side only in June totaled 9 soldiers dead and 18 soldiers wounded: "Basically, all these losses are not fighting, but are the result of chaos and a complete lack of discipline. Considering all of this, the parents did not want to let go their children to army service."

The Armenian media writes that not to fight in the occupied Karabakh territory of Azerbaijan, a bribe in sum of 5,000 USD should be given in Armenia."