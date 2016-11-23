Media: Armenian soldiers went into battle with faulty equipment

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian soldiers went into battle with faulty equipment during the April escalation of violence on the contact line. Report informs citing the Armenian media, Vanadzor office of Helsinki Civil Assembly, spoke with relatives of killed Armenian servicemen about the problems in particular, a shortage of ammunition, equipment malfunction.

Relatives of the victims linked death toll with the number of weapons and ammunition. " There were many faulty tanks on the way, many of which had water instead of fuel and when engines started to go to the front they had broken", said colleagues of Armenian soldier killed in Jabrayil on April 2.

Parents of another Armenian soldier died in the same day reported that their son did not have enough ammunition in the fighting.

According to the Armenian media, many of the interviewed families have also noted that military personnel had very little equipment and body armor, not enough ammunition cartridges.