Media: US warned of new attack in Turkish cities on March 20

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish authorities have received a statement warning about terror attacks.

Report informs citing the Haberturk, kurdish organizations, including Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), allegedly plan to carry out across Turkey on March 20, the USA warns, local media reported.

The statement was sent out to the Turkish departments of security forces and police on Monday, a day after an attack in Ankara, in which at least 37 people were killed, the source in the law enforcement told Cumhurriyet newspaper.

"PKK and the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party want to turn Turkey into a sea of blood on March 20," allegedly by staging a series of mass terrorist attacks, the statement said, as quoted by the newspaper.

The police is reportedly looking for 20 cars that may be used in new suicide bombings. The warning calls on law enforcement bodies to exercise the utmost vigilance, especially in areas of the parliament buildings, government and the ruling party offices, embassies, shopping centers, tourist spots and transportation links.

A car bomb exploded late Sunday at a bus stop near Ankara’s central Kizilay square. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it was a terrorist attack, although no militant group immediately claimed responsibility for it.

Earlier on Monday, Kurdistan National Congress spokesman Selahattin Soro said that the PKK was not complicit in carrying out the attack in Ankara, but the blast may be used by the Turkish government as a pretext for interfering in the foreign affairs of neighboring states.