Media: Amount of electoral bribes reaches 100 USD in Armenia

    Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ The sum of election bribes, which is offered to residents of Armenia on the eve of parliamentary elections, will reach 100 USD.

    Report informs armenian newspaper Zhoghovurd writes.

    The publication writes that the newspaper is constantly being reported that the ruling Republican Party of Armenia has been actively preparing for falsification.

    The newspaper notes that, the amount of electoral bribes in the upcoming elections will reach 100 USD (about 50 thousand drams). Notably, according to rumors, in the previous elections, this figure ranged from 5 to 10 thousand drams ( 1-2 USD - Report)..

    Parliamentary elections in Armenia scheduled for April 2.

