Mecca Joint Defense Agreement ratified in Türkiye

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Türkiye has approved the ratification of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement (also known as Mecca Pact), signed in Mecca on August 7, 2026, between Türkiye, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia.

According to Report, citing Haber Global, the agreement was published in Türkiye's Official Gazette (Resmi Gazete).

The publication stated that the ratification of the Mecca Pact signed between Türkiye, Pakistan, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on August 7 in Mecca had been deemed appropriate.

It added that the law entered into force upon publication and that its provisions would be implemented by the President.

The Mecca Pact is regarded as an important step toward strengthening the legal framework for defense cooperation among the three countries.