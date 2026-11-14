Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Mecca Joint Defense Agreement ratified in Türkiye

    Region
    • 14 November, 2026
    • 09:26
    Mecca Joint Defense Agreement ratified in Türkiye

    Türkiye has approved the ratification of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement (also known as Mecca Pact), signed in Mecca on August 7, 2026, between Türkiye, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia.

    According to Report, citing Haber Global, the agreement was published in Türkiye's Official Gazette (Resmi Gazete).

    The publication stated that the ratification of the Mecca Pact signed between Türkiye, Pakistan, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on August 7 in Mecca had been deemed appropriate.

    It added that the law entered into force upon publication and that its provisions would be implemented by the President.

    The Mecca Pact is regarded as an important step toward strengthening the legal framework for defense cooperation among the three countries.

    Defense agreement Türkiye
    Məkkə sazişi Türkiyədə təsdiqlənib
    В Турции вступило в силу Мекканское соглашение
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    09:40
    Von der Leyen: EU to present 22nd sanctions package against Russia
    Other countries
    09:26
    Mecca Joint Defense Agreement ratified in Türkiye
    Region
    09:17
    UEFA Nations League: Azerbaijan beat Liechtenstein in latest group match - Update
    Football
    09:11
    Photo
    Leyla Aliyeva meets with representatives of international organizations and experts at COP31
    Foreign policy
    23:56
    BMW recalls more than 700,000 vehicles over fire risk
    Other countries
    23:22
    AFP: EU approves team for talks with Russia
    Other countries
    23:13
    Bayraktar: First reactor at Akkuyu NPP to become operational soon
    Region
    23:01
    Costa: EU forms united team to take part in Ukraine peace talks
    Other countries
    22:55
    Mukhtar Babayev says productive meetings held at COP31
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed