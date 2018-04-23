Mass protests against Sargsyan engulf Yerevan

© EPA

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ A protest action against Serzh Sargsyan’s appointment as the prime minister in Yerevan turned out to mass protests.

Report informs citing the TASS, blocking some of the city's main streets and demonstrators chanted slogans against the government.

At present, situation in Ajapnyak district of Yerevan is very complicated.

On April 22, the Prosecutor General's Office in Armenia confirmed that opposition lawmakers Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Mikaelyan were arrested for holding illegal meetings.