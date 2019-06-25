 Top

Mass poisoning of foreigners in Moscow suburbs

Mass poisoning of foreigners in Moscow suburbs

A mass poisoning of nearly 100 foreigners occurred at the plant near Moscow, Report informs citing the Газета.Ru.

According to available information, the incident occurred at the Odintsovo plant , where about 100 citizens of Tajikistan began to complain of abdominal pain after dinner. Some of the employees lost consciousness, they needed medical care.

It is noted that employees are allegedly forced to eat in the dining room, however the meals are prepared from expired products.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi